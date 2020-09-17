Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, a nonprofit organization, is hosting an end of summer block party this evening at the Beane Conference Center, located at 35 Blueberry Lane in Laconia. The event is free and runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Everybody is welcome.
The event will feature the band Uncaged, and thanks to the support of several local businesses, the party will include free burgers, hot dogs, pizza, water and soda and raffles throughout the night. Everybody gets a raffle ticket for free and are eligible to win if present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.