FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House is hosting a free concert to say thanks to its loyal members, supporters, and community on Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m., featuring the New England Irish Harp Orchestra. A dozen or more harps on one stage is a visual treat, and the orchestra's performance of traditional Irish tunes and original pieces is sure to delight the audience's senses.
NEIHO is a lively band of harpers who love creating Celtic music together, with a shared vision of playing great music and having fun doing it. This energetic group plays Celtic harp music all over New England. Seats can be reserved online at FranklinOperaHouse.org; otherwise, general seating will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Franklin Opera House is located within historic Franklin City Hall, 316 Central St.
