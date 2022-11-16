BETHLEHEM — The Forest Society's Christmas Tree Farm at The Rocks in Bethlehem will be welcoming families and visitors this holiday season for cut-your-own trees, fresh-cut trees, and wreaths starting Friday, Nov. 19. Described by many as a "modern-day Norman Rockwell Christmas scene," The Rocks offers row upon row of perfectly shaped fir trees on its 40 acres of fields in Bethlehem. Visitors can wander the farm in search of their perfect family tree or can choose to purchase a fresh-cut tree. Beautiful wreaths will also be available for purchase. Unlike other tree farms, proceeds from The Rocks Christmas trees help support forest conservation across New Hampshire.

This year visitors can take a horse-drawn carriage ride on the weekends, starting on Saturday, Nov. 19. Rides continue Friday, Nov. 25, and then on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Saturday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 17. Wagon rides are on a first come, first served basis, unless visitors have purchased a Christmas Memory Package, which includes a stay at a local inn or hotel, a carriage ride, 12-inch wreath, and a Christmas tree.

