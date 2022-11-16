BETHLEHEM — The Forest Society's Christmas Tree Farm at The Rocks in Bethlehem will be welcoming families and visitors this holiday season for cut-your-own trees, fresh-cut trees, and wreaths starting Friday, Nov. 19. Described by many as a "modern-day Norman Rockwell Christmas scene," The Rocks offers row upon row of perfectly shaped fir trees on its 40 acres of fields in Bethlehem. Visitors can wander the farm in search of their perfect family tree or can choose to purchase a fresh-cut tree. Beautiful wreaths will also be available for purchase. Unlike other tree farms, proceeds from The Rocks Christmas trees help support forest conservation across New Hampshire.
This year visitors can take a horse-drawn carriage ride on the weekends, starting on Saturday, Nov. 19. Rides continue Friday, Nov. 25, and then on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Saturday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 17. Wagon rides are on a first come, first served basis, unless visitors have purchased a Christmas Memory Package, which includes a stay at a local inn or hotel, a carriage ride, 12-inch wreath, and a Christmas tree.
"There's no better place to get into the holiday spirit than on Christmas Lane, home of the Forest Society's The Rocks' Christmas Tree Farm," said Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society. "It truly is a quintessential New England experience, one that draws families back year after year. And this year we are so excited to bring back our popular carriage rides on the weekends, a tradition families have enjoyed in years past."
The Rocks opens for Christmas trees Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Rocks will be closed Nov. 20 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Starting Friday, Nov. 25, The Rocks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 18. The Rocks is operating during the weekends with sales at the main buildings on Glessner Road in Bethlehem. Weekday sales will be at 686 Main St. (Route 302), right on the highway across from the Adair Inn in Bethlehem.
"Each one of our 30,000 trees was hand-pruned this summer, with thousands ready for harvesting," said Cameron Larnerd, Christmas tree farmer at The Rocks. "While this is my first year as the Christmas tree farmer at The Rocks, we've been growing Christmas trees here for over 35 years, we're excited to welcome the many families who make The Rocks a part of their holiday traditions each year."
