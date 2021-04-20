TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association/Gallery has relocated to a new and larger space. “We’ve been planning this for months, and now we’re ready for the big grand opening,” said Tom Hitchcock, president of the Lakes Region Art Association. “On May 2, 2-5 p.m., we’re inviting the public to come see, hear, taste and help us celebrate LRAA’s big move into our new gallery, Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Rd., Tilton, suite # 300,” Hitchcock added.
A number of lakes region florists and garden centers are participating by creating beautiful and inspiring floral, plant and garden displays, juxtaposed with hundreds of fine art paintings and photographs by LRAA members.
LRAA member and Marketing Director for the Festival, Pat Edsall, stated, “We want to reintroduce ourselves as the best place to go and see outstanding examples of fine art and photography by including exhibits from a number lakes region floral and garden artists to show the relationship between rearranged natural beauty, and that with the creative minds of artists and photographers.”
Adding to the mix, the festival will include free live music, wine and cheese, a variety of hors d’oeuvres and nabs. Also, a raffle with prizes donated by LRAA members and virtually all retail stores in Tanger Outlets.
“In addition, the public is invited to vote or their choice of a painting or photograph they’d like best to win the People’s Choice Award, and for their choice of the best floral or garden exhibit.” Pat concluded.
The ‘Festival’ will remain open the month of May. For info: contact the LRAA / Gallery, Thursday-Sunday 998-0029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.