WOLFEBORO — Hal Lyon will present his program “Angling in the Smile of the Great Spirit” as part of the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.
Lyon is the author of seven books and more than 150 articles. His book, "Angling in the Smile of the Great Spirit," won the New England Outdoor Writers Association "Best Book of the Year Award."
“We are thrilled to have Hal join us,” said Martha Cummings, executive director of the New Hampshire Boat Museum. “Hal will share all kinds of tales, secrets, folklore, and the history of fishing in New Hampshire’s big lakes, especially Lake Winnipesaukee, which is the ‘Smile of the Great Spirit.’”
