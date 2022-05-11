FRANKLIN — Three seasoned performers, all with local connections — Ellen Carlson, Melissa Bragdon Caron, and Kathy Zimpfer Sommer — will "WOW" in this concert to celebrate their latest recording project, backed by the acoustic roots band "High Range." It all happens Saturday May 14, 7:30 p.m. at the Franklin Opera House.
This performance is not just for fiddlers. These gals are inspired by the horns of Chuck Berry, the swing of Bob Wills, sultry violin, country twang, the energy of a contradance, and the hard driving sound of bluegrass.
Tickets available online at www.franklinoperahouse.org, at the door, or by calling our box office at 603-934-1901. This is a family-friendly performance.
