LACONIA — “Winter Break Outdoor Explorers” offers a close-to-home, cost-effective, fun series of 2-hour programs to encourage everyone to get outside. Sessions take place during the two February vacation weeks (Feb. 15-19 and Feb. 22-26) from 10 a.m. – noon. Guests are reminded to wear boots and dress appropriately for the weather. COVID protocols, including attendee limits, will be strictly enforced. Early registration is strongly recommended. For more information or to register visit prescottfarm.org.
