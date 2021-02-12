Children snowshoeing at Prescott Farm

Children snowshoeing at Prescott Farm. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — “Winter Break Outdoor Explorers” offers a close-to-home, cost-effective, fun series of 2-hour programs to encourage everyone to get outside. Sessions take place during the two February vacation weeks (Feb. 15-19 and Feb. 22-26) from 10 a.m. – noon. Guests are reminded to wear boots and dress appropriately for the weather. COVID protocols, including attendee limits, will be strictly enforced. Early registration is strongly recommended. For more information or to register visit prescottfarm.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.