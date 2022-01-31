NORTHFIELD — The library has started new programs and activities in January, and now is adding even more for their patrons.
First up is the month-long competition with Bow’s Baker Free Library. Patrons are invited to log how many minutes they are reading and they will be compared with the Bow patrons’ totals. At the end of the month, the library with the most minutes read will get bragging rights for a full year. There will be weekly prize drawings from the reading logs entered each week. Pick up and drop off paper reading logs at the library or at any of the ballot boxes posted around town. Patrons can also submit their minutes virtually at: rebrand.ly/HMLBookBattle. Help us beat Bow. Read, log your minutes, and repeat all month.
There are two new children’s programs: Tales & Tails with Cedric, starting Monday, Feb. 7, and Baby Play, starting Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Tales & Tails with Cedric features Cedric the therapy dog. Every other Monday from 4-5 p.m., children can come to read to Cedric. No registration is required.
Baby Play is a program that invites the youngest patrons to explore music, movement, sensory activities and books. Led by library volunteer Miss Debby, it is recommended for babies 0 to 18-months-old.
Parents or caregivers must supervise their children during these and all library programs.
A winter walk for families along the Winnipesaukee River Trail on Thursday, Feb. 10, with a snow date of Feb. 17. Participants should dress warmly in layers. Snowshoes or crampons are advised. Hall Memorial has snowshoes to check out on a first come first serve basis.
For those interested in playing chess, the Hall Memorial Chess Club will offer a “Learn to Play Chess” workshop on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chess boards will be available, and the program is open to all ages.
The new "Have Yarn, Will Travel" fiber arts group which will meet every other Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring your craft project and enjoy the company of other fiber artists.
Writers are invited to join the new Silent Writing Group, on the 2nd Saturday of the month, from noon to 1 p.m. Hall Memorial Library resident author Rebekah Mallory will start the session with a brief visualization exercise to spark creativity followed by an hour of silent writing.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 7-8 p.m., Hall Memorial will host the NH Humanities program “Rosie’s mom: Forgotten women workers of World War I.” This program is free and open to the public. It will be transmitted via Zoom. If you do not have access to Zoom, you are welcome to view it at the library on their large screen TV.
Please note that all indoor programs require masks for patrons from two years of age.
For more information on any programs including the reading competition, contact Hall Memorial Library at 603-286-8971 or hallmemoriallibrary@gmail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.