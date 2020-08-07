The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire will offer Nurturing Skills, a 6-week Zoom series, on Tuesday afternoons 2-4 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11. This Nurturing Skills module focuses on understanding the stages of growth and development and on establishing nurturing routines. To attend, contact Trish for the Zoom link at 603-528-0391 or tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org.
