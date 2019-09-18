MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Recreation Dept. is offering a day to enjoy New Hampshire’s autumn splendor with a Fall Foliage Trip on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
On this trip, you’ll explore several sites in Franconia Notch State Park including The Old Man of the Mountain Memorial. At Cannon Mountain, you have the option of a tram ride to the summit, then, take a stroll alongside small water cascades near the Basin, a “pothole” in the Pemigewasset River. After lunch, sit back and enjoy the fall colors as we take the long way home across the Kancamagus Scenic Byway. We will depart the Recreation Dept at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register online or call MRD for more information 476-8868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.