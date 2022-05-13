LACONIA — Faith Alive will be holding their annual free Kids Carnival. This fun event is being held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Faith Alive Christian Fellowship, 72 Primrose Drive. The carnival is free for all kids 12 and under. There will be carnival games & prizes, face painting, four inflatables, popcorn, snow cones, ice cream, hamburgers and hotdogs, cop cards, police cruiser on demo and more all free to the public. The fire department will be at the event at 1 p.m. with a ladder truck demonstration. This event is open to the public. Rain date is June 4.
For more information log on to www.faithalivenh.org or call 603-273-4147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.