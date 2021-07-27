HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a morning salamander walk on Friday, July 30 from 9-11 a.m. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, April, will lead you through a scavenger hunt in the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest (College Road, Center Harbor) as you explore the salamanders of Squam. Learn basic ecology and biology of salamanders, which species are present in New Hampshire, and where you can find them. Participants will also learn about the many threats endangering these unique species and how we can do our part to protect them.
All ages are welcome to participate in this Adventure Ecology program. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring enough food and water for a 2-hour hiking excursion and weather appropriate clothing and shoes. Masks are not required, but you are welcome to wear them if you choose.
Registration is required and space is limited to 10 people. Please register by Thursday, July 29. Visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336 to sign up.
