MOULTONBOROUGH — A great way to enjoy the library, both inside and out, is to join us for the Friends of the Library Spring Fling. It will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come meet friends, take a stroll around the library and enjoy some refreshments. This is the Friends way of showing their appreciation for all the library’s patrons.
The Friends are also sponsoring a special program, "Isles of Shoals: The Eternal Sound of the Sea," a Pontine Theatre production. This will be held on Monday, May 16 at 1 p.m. Pontine Theatre will explore the lore and legends of the Isles of Shoals, an archipelago off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine, through the writings of Celia Thaxter, who grew up at the Shoals, and one of the Isles’ most famous summer visitors, Nathaniel Hawthorne.
This event is free and open to the public.
Also, save the date for the Friends literary discussion on Thursday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. This program will be held at the library. The book is "Salvage the Bones" by Jesmyn Ward and the discussion will be led by scholar, Will Speers. Books are available at the library.
The library is starting a Beginner Mah Jongg Class on Fridays at 11 a.m. Spots are limited, register early. Friday, May 13 is full, and there are still plenty of spots available on May 20 and May 27. To register, go to the library’s website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org and click on Events & Programs, then the library calendar.
The next Mystery Book Club is Wednesday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. (in-person) and at 7 p.m. (via Zoom). The book this month is "Broken Girls" by Simone St. James. Books are available for check out at the library. This book club happens each month on the 3rd Wednesday.
For the children, the library has PJ Story Time on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Friday Story Time each week at 10:30 a.m. There is also a drop-in Toddler Playtime on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. These do not require registration.
On Wednesday, May 18, there is Lego Club at 3 p.m., and the following Wednesday, May 25 is Game Day.
On display in the Program Room this month is art by the Moultonborough Academy Middle & High School students. There are all types of art mediums, including sculptures, pottery, masks, photography and drawings.
