CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education and Community College System of New Hampshire opened enrollment last month for New Hampshire Career Academy. The program offers students a pathway to a high school diploma, an associate degree or professional certificate, and a job interview with a New Hampshire company in two years at no tuition cost to students or their families.
Students in their junior year can now sign up for Career Academy courses for Fall 2020. Once they complete the program, the students will graduate with an associate degree or certificate in Spring 2022 from programs ranging from health care and biotechnology to advanced manufacturing and engineering.
At Lakes Region Community College, students can study culinary arts, general automotive technology, or marine technology.
The program is a project of the New Hampshire Department of Education and Community College System of New Hampshire, stemming from a proposal in Gov. Chris Sununu’s 2019 State of the State Address. Using a charter school funding mechanism through North Country Charter Academy, New Hampshire Career Academy can offer a two-year program at no tuition for students, and no additional cost to New Hampshire taxpayers.
“New Hampshire Career Academy represents an unprecedented level of cooperation between New Hampshire’s secondary and post-secondary education systems and Granite State businesses,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
“New Hampshire’s community colleges are looking forward to supporting students seeking an accelerated pathway to a college degree and career opportunities in New Hampshire,” said CCSNH Chancellor Ross Gittell. “This innovative program gives students a new opportunity to pursue a college education and career interest in a range of in-demand fields in partnership with New Hampshire employers.”
Other courses are available at White Mountains Community College, River Valley Community College, Allied Health, New Hampshire Technical Institute, Manchester Community College, and Great Bay Community College.
Students can apply now by contacting Lisa Lavoie at North Country Charter Academy, 260 Cottage St., Suite A, Littleton, NH 03561. She can be reached at 603-444-1535 or llavoie@nccharteracademy.org.
Students should apply before April 1 for enrollment in the fall semester.
For more information, contact Nate Greene, administrator, Bureau of Educational Opportunities, at Nathaniel.Greene@doe.nh.gov or 603-271-5252.
