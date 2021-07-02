WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Dr. Giovanni Frisone, who will present "The Other Resistance: Hitler’s Slaves," on Tuesday, July 27. He will tell the tale of his father, Ferruccio Francesco Frisone. One of approximately 650,000 Italian soldiers who refused to fight under Fascist command and consequently sent to a German prisoner of war camp, Frisone recorded his observations while there in a diary.
Giovanni R. Frisone, PhD, is a clinical psychologist who with wife, Deborah Smith Frisone, has worked for the past 15 years to tell the little-known story of the Italian Military Internees through his father’s diary and drawings.
The Other Resistance: Hitler’s Slaves begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Wright Museum, 77 Center Street on the first floor of the new DuQuoin Education Center.
Masks are optional for fully vaccinated audience members. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 603-569-1212. Wright Museum’s 2021 Lecture Series is presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.