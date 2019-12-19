LACONIA — The Downtown Gym and Real Downtown Santas Pubmania Team hosted the 4th Annual Santa Shuffle 5K Fun Run and Walk to benefit Pubmania and the Children’s Auction on Nov. 30. The event raised over $800.
Volunteers for the event included Marnell DiLorenzo, Lisa Green-Barber, Elaine MacDonald, Matt Martin, Chris and Janelle McCarthy, and Jennifer Harper, and co-captains Trish Tryon and Lisa Cornish. Jan Buitendag from Tritanium Sports and Dave Adams set up the course, and the Laconia Police Department made sure the race start was safe. Team sponsors are GC Engineering, The Insurance Outlet, Bootleggers, Foley Oil and The Downtown Gym.
