LACONIA — Longtime Gilmanton resident Doug Towle will showcase photos and talk about the many restoration projects he’s completed in Gilmanton, from the first in the 1970s through his current undertaking. New Hampshire Magazine’s Catie Curtis gave Towle the moniker “The Constant Restorationist.”
Join Taylor Community for a free, public event on Monday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building,
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
