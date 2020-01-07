LACONIA — Diane Hanley of Treat ‘Em Right, LLC, will be running three dog training sessions at the Laconia Community Center on Wednesday nights, Jan. 8 - Feb. 13. Sessions will be Beginner Skills for Puppy, Level 1 Manners, and Fun-gility & Tricks. Cost is $100 for six weeks of classes.
Hanley is a certified professional dog trainer through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers, and a professional member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers.
To register, call 603-387-3429, or email dhanley81@icloud.com.
