CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education has launched its 5th annual backpack drive. The department is seeking donations of new backpacks for students of all ages through Aug. 19. Backpacks can be dropped off at the Department of Education, 101 Pleasant St. The backpacks will be given to school nurses, law enforcement, and PPE stations across the state for pickup and distribution to students in need.
"New Hampshire families sometimes struggle with the out-of-pocket expenses of sending their kids back to school, and this is one way people can lend hand," said Diana Fenton, who created the drive in 2016. "This year, ‘back to school’ takes on even more importance.”
To ensure the safety of New Hampshire students, DOE staff will follow safe handling practices and disinfect backpacks prior to distribution.
For more information, contact Diana Fenton at 603-271-3189 or diana.fenton@doe.nh.gov.
