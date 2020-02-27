BURBANK, Calif. — Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company’s 100 percent tuition-paid education plan for more than 94,000 hourly employees and cast members, recently welcomed Southern New Hampshire University and Purdue University Global to its network of schools. Eligible employees and cast members can pursue a degree in cloud computing, digital photography, legal studies and higher education administration. SNHU joins more than 300 programs in the current network.
“We are committed to providing our employees every opportunity to realize their hopes and dreams — at the workplace and beyond,” said Jayne Parker, senior executive vice president and chief human relations officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to add Purdue University Global and Southern New Hampshire University to our best-in-class Disney Aspire program.”
Disney Aspire covers all tuition costs up front, as well as required books and fees. The program also provides individual coaching and support from application to graduation, and employees and cast members are not required to stay at Disney after the completion of their degree or certificate. Since the launch in August 2018, more than 12,000 students have enrolled in classes, and more than 500 have completed programs and graduated.
“Disney Aspire continues to lead the way as one of the most comprehensive employee education programs in the country and we are proud that SNHU’s workforce-relevant degree programs will now be available to Disney employees and cast members,” said Paul LeBlanc, university president and chief executive officer, SNHU. “Our collaboration with Disney will expand access to education for thousands of Disney employees and will allow them to further their career and personal ambitions without taking on any debt.”
For more information or to sign up, eligible Disney employees can visit Aspire.Disney.com.
