MEREDITH — Still haven't got your ticket yet? The drawing for the "Dine in Style" winning ticket is Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.. Entries must be postmarked by mail no later than Wednesday the 26th. If paying online, by noon on the 29th.
You may pay through the Meredith Lions website at eclubhouse.org/sites/meredith. Click on the bar on the left designated Dine In Style. Follow the directions and you will be entered into the drawing. Cost is $10 per ticket. First prize is a $200 gift card to the restaurant of your choice along with a four hour limousine rental. Second prize is a $100 gift card to your favorite restaurant and third prize is a $50 restaurant gift card.You pick the dining choice.
All proceeds will benefit the Meredith Food Pantry. While you eat, many others will also be able to eat. Checks may be sent to The Meredith Lions Club, P.O. Box 1357, Meredith, NH 03253. For more information you may contact Lion Bill at 603-707-6209 or at pdgbill33@yahoo.com.
