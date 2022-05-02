WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro’s Diane Foley will be the featured speaker in the third installment of “Our Shared Humanity,” a free virtual speaker series hosted by Brewster Academy On Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Her session is entitled “Moral Courage in the Face of Adversity.”
Ms. Foley transformed misery into action after the public execution of her son, conflict journalist Jim Foley. She will discuss her work as the president and executive director of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for journalists’ safety and for the freedom of all Americans held hostage or unlawfully detained around the world. The “Our Shared Humanity” five-part speaker series is inspired by the “200 Women” international photography exhibition that is on display Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout May at three Wolfeboro locations (Brewster’s Lord House, the Town Hall, and Wolfeboro Public Library).
“Ms. Foley is one of the extraordinary women featured in the exhibition, and we are honored that she is going to be our speaker on May 10,” said the project’s director Nancy Hughes. “We hope our neighbors here in the Lakes Region and anyone interested in the humanity that connects us will register at brewsteracademy.org/oursharedhumanity and join us for this special evening event held online,” adding that information about upcoming speakers can be found there as well. “Our Shared Humanity is made possible with support from N.H. Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.