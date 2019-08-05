ALTON — Duane Hammond, Rotary president and chair of the Alton, Barnstead, New Durham Rotary Club's 2019 art contest, "Paint a Puppy," reminds those interested in the contest that the deadline to pick up their entries is Saturday, Aug. 10.
Anyone, whether an artist or not, may enter the contest to win cash and trophies by painting a puppy to help fund the Alton and New Durham K-9 corps and the Barnstead Police Department.
There are three different plywood puppy silhouettes to choose from. They are available at Profile Bank in Alton, Winni Paw Station in Wolfeboro, and Winter Harbor Veterinary Hospital.
The contest is open to students up to age 17, and adults. The deadline to pick up a puppy at any of the three locations is Saturday, Aug. 10. On Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Alton B&M Railroad Park, Rotary and its sponsors will exhibit all of the entries from noon to 3 p.m. The free event includes cake and ice cream, popular voting, an auction, and awards to the winners.
Anyone attending who has a dog is invited to bring the pet to the Puppy Party — but also bring a pooper scooper, and the dog must be on a leash.
Rotary’s first art contest in 2016 was"Paint a Pig" to benefit Meals on Wheels. In 2017, it was "Paint a Butterfly" to benefit Hospice and the VNA, and in 2018, "Paint a Bass," to benefit pure "Water for the World."
For more information, email Duane@metrocast.net, or call 603-569-3745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.