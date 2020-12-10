CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will close the I-93 Exit 12 northbound on ramp for approximately four hours on Sunday, Dec. 13, to perform maintenance work.
Weather permitting the ramp will be closed at 7 a.m. and motorists on Route 3A (northbound) will be detoured north on Route 3A to the intersection of Route 3, and will then proceed south to the exit 13 interchange. Motorists traveling south on Route 3A seeking I-93 north will be detoured south on Route 3A to Hall Street, to the intersection of Route 3, where they will proceed to the exit 13 interchange. Signing will be in place for the detour.
There will be no impact or delays to motorists traveling on I-93 northbound or southbound.
