LACONIA — The United States of America stands on the eve of a grand anniversary and the Daughters of the American Revolution are readying communities to celebrate in a big way. One of the many DAR projects and programs in the works to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. is the construction of a national “America 250!” quilt representing the histories of each of our 50 states. The Mary Butler DAR Chapter of Laconia was honored to have been chosen to create New Hampshire’s quilt square.
New Hampshire’s winning quilt square design features Fort Constitution in Portsmouth (site of the first overt act of the Revolution), Revolutionary War Continental Navy ship USS Raleigh (pictured on the NH State Seal), 13 entwined circles representing the original 13 colonies, the NH state motto “Live Free or Die,” an Abenaki village, a stand of white birch trees, and a purple lilac. The design and hand embroidery of NH’s square were completed by Mary Butler Chapter Regent Julie Lynn Ford. Upon its completion, the quilt will be on display at the national DAR headquarters in Washington, D.C. and will also travel to various national celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.