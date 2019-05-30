TILTON — Three members of Cub Scout Pack 842 stepped into action after learning that veterans' flags in a Laconia cemetery had been vandalized. The boys placed 48 flags on the graves of veterans following a challenge from FAST (Families and Systems Together) Forward.
Amanda Cincevich is a coordinator for the FAST Forward program, and when she and her son, Nickoli, took up the challenge, two other scouts in Nickoli's pack — Danny Santos and Nicholas Matteau — joined them in replacing the broken flags.
"It was so rewarding to go with the boys as they volunteered their time, as I volunteered mine, to respect those who served our country and make it a great learning opportunity on what it means to be a good citizen," Amanda Cincevich said.
