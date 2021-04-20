MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Public Library is hosting a sampling of the Country Village Quilters’ Guild works. It is open for all to come in and enjoy these wonderful handmade treasures. Library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10-5, Tuesday and Thursday 10-8, Saturday 10-2. Sunday closed. The quilts will be shown in the library’s programs room until June 1.

