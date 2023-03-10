BOSTON — Upon their return from delivering humanitarian aid to orphans and displaced children on the Ukraine war’s anniversary, leaders of Common Man for Ukraine announced at Boston’s Logan Airport recently the launch of 4/4: Feeding Children of War — the nonprofit’s new campaign to raise $444,000 by April 4 to meet the critical needs of children struggling to survive Russia’s attacks.
The New England-based nonprofit delivers efficient relief to orphanages and safe houses throughout the war-torn country, feeding one child monthly with just $44. Completing the 4/4: Feeding Children of War campaign by April 4 would generate $444,000 and feed 10,000 Ukrainian orphans and displaced children for a month.
One-time and monthly donations can be made at CommonManForUkraine.org or by texting COMMON MAN (as one word) to 53555.
“Every time we come back home after delivering vital relief and looking these children in the eye, we feel two very strong emotions,” said Common Man for Ukraine co-founder Susan Mathison, a retired USDA forester and current president of her local Habitat for Humanity. “We feel grateful for all we’ve been able to accomplish for these kids with the support of the community. But we’re left haunted by the thought of all the children we’ve yet to be able to help.”
On the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Common Man for Ukraine and its Polish Rotary partners delivered humanitarian aid to more than 700 children living at 14 orphanages and safe houses in western Ukraine, while also making a special stop at a center for displaced Ukrainian senior citizens. Throughout this relief trip, the effort delivered 22 tons of food, 500 sleeping bags, generators to keep the lights and heat on, solar lanterns, books, treats and more.
Common Man for Ukraine is a special initiative of the certified 501c3 nonprofit Plymouth Rotary Foundation, EIN 59-3841932, in Plymouth. By partnering with Rotary Club members abroad, Common Man for Ukraine maximizes impact and ensures all donations are delivered as intended to Ukrainian orphans, children and families in need. All donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.