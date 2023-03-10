BOSTON — Upon their return from delivering humanitarian aid to orphans and displaced children on the Ukraine war’s anniversary, leaders of Common Man for Ukraine announced at Boston’s Logan Airport recently the launch of 4/4: Feeding Children of War — the nonprofit’s new campaign to raise $444,000 by April 4 to meet the critical needs of children struggling to survive Russia’s attacks.

The New England-based nonprofit delivers efficient relief to orphanages and safe houses throughout the war-torn country, feeding one child monthly with just $44. Completing the 4/4: Feeding Children of War campaign by April 4 would generate $444,000 and feed 10,000 Ukrainian orphans and displaced children for a month.

