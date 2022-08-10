MOULTONBOROUGH — Comedian Juston McKinney, who has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, two Comedy Central specials, and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, Parentally Challenged, is bringing his brand of humor to Moultonborough on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Moultonborough Academy at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Juston is performing for Friends of the Moultonborough Community Center, a 501(3)(c), non-profit corporation, as a fundraiser for The HUB Community, Activity and Aquatic Centre. “The FOTMCC organization was formed to raise funds to offset the costs of building The HUB.” says Kim Johnson, president of FOTMCC. “We will be bringing The HUB proposal to the voters in Moultonborough in 2023 and part of the proposal will include the funds we have raised. We are thrilled that Juston will be performing in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.