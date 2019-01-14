GILMANTON — The New Hampshire Lakes Region chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will offer a Climate Advocate Training workshop on Saturday, Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Laconia Public Library, 695 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
Workshop highlights, aimed at learning how to engage community leaders include:
• Common-ground lobby training. Learn how to build the political will to effect change in positive and constructive ways.
• Effective tools and strategies to connect with local and national elected officials.
• Opportunities to join the CCL network as a volunteer. Roles include lobbying, grasstops and grassroots engagement, increasing awareness, and event support. CCL values volunteer interests.
All are welcome to attend. A light breakfast will be served. RSVP to Aimee Ruiter at lakesregion.nh@citizensclimatelobby.org or 978-580-7616.
