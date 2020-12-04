BELMONT— Mallard's Landing Association, Belmont, held its 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on November 28 with over 60 residents and five dogs attending.
The 40 foot tree lighting was dedicated to Kathy O'Neill for many years of commitment to Mallard's Landing. In attendance with Kathy was her husband of 50 years, Dave, along with daughter, Deb and Jeff Saviano, son, Don and Beth McCormack, with granddaughters, Shannon & Kayleen accompanied by puppy Hallie.
Members of Mallard's Landing in attendance passed out cookies and candy canes while maintaining social distancing.
Once lit, members and guests sang O' Christmas Tree as Christmas ornaments were hung on the lower branches.
A great evening was had by all and all will look forward to this event for years to come.
