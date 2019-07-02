WOLFEBORO — The four homes on 32nd annual Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice Home and Garden Tour, scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, all look as if they should be featured in a book or magazine about fabulous houses. In fact, two of them either already have or will be featured, and you will be able to view them between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day of the tour.
The four homes include a beautifully restored classic colonial, circa 1795, a hilltop beauty with panoramic views, a stylish home built for two on the shore of the Big Lake, and a retirement home designed and built with rustic charm in mind.
Tickets for the tour are $40, and are available at Black’s Gift and Paper Store, 8 South Main St., Wolfeboro, online at www.centralvna.org/donate, and by calling 1-800-244-8549.
In addition to the tour, there is an optional lunch ticket available for $15. This year’s luncheon will take place at The Barn at The Inn on Main. Tickets for the luncheon must be purchased in advance.
The agency also will hold its very successful Dine Around Raffle in conjunction with the tour. Committee members will be selling raffle tickets on the day of the tour. Purchasers have a chance to win a gift certificate to one of more than 50 participating restaurants in the Lakes Region.
Serving on this year’s House Tour Committee are Chair Anne MacLellan, Ann Bastis, Judy Hatch, Diana Scott Jonas, Barbara Lobdell, John Mongiello, Peg Mongiello, Shirley Richardson-Hospice Advisory Committee Chair, Laura Spellman, Chris Stevens, Development Director Leslie Ari, and Hospice Director Jenn Legassie.
