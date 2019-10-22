CENTER HARBOR — Trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. The Center Harbor Parks and Recreation Department will hold the annual Halloween party 6:30-8 p.m. The treat hunt will be outside the municipal building. Participants should bring a flashlight. The group is then invited to join the fun at the fire station for pizza, hot cocoa, cider, arts and crafts, cookie and pumpkin decorating and a selfie station. For more information, email Sandy Frost at chparksandrec@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.