CENTER HARBOR — The James E. Nichols Memorial Library is launching two new, community programs this month.
Local author David Connor will talk about his book 'Backpacking with God in Our National Parks' on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. Conner's book includes tales of his hiking adventures with humor, wisdom and faith. Slides of trail vistas will highlight his talk.
The library will open its Nichols Book Chat Cafe on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon. The discussion will be on 'The Night Circus' by Erin Morgenstern. Beverages will be provided, but participants should bring a lunch. Copies of 'The Night Circus' are available to borrow at the library.
The author talk and the Nichols Book Chat are free of charge. The James E. Nichols Memorial Library is at 35 Plymouth St. For more information, contact 603-253-6950 or ch_library@metrocast.net.
