CENTER HARBOR — This week, all patrons of the library are invited to take a stroll down Main Street in honor of all town Veterans. Notice the Hometown Hero banners affixed to the light posts and ponder the sacrifices and courage demonstrated by each person whose name is listed on the granite Monument outside the Nichols Library. A short walk to acknowledge their service, and show your respect and gratitude to our town’s heroes and heroines.
In honor of America’s Veterans, some titles are highlighted to relating stories of service and sacrifice. The Bedford Boys, by Alex Kershaw relates the story of one West Virginia towns’ ultimate sacrifice of 22 young men to D-Day. In Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations, Admiral William H. McRaven (U.S. Navy Retired), recounts stories of his adventures as a Navy SEAL and commander of America’s Special Operations Forces, and Until Tuesday relates a heartwarming tale of two wounded warriors — one human, one canine — who save each other. These are just three of a number of titles you can find at the Nichols Library.
The library is now open four days a week — Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pick-up is available as well. Due to increasing COVID case numbers, masks are required in the library at this time.
