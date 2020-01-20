CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is updating the 2014 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The committee includes representatives from the fire, police, and highway departments, along with the Selectboard and Conservation Commission. The group has reviewed various hazards that put the town at risk, and is prioritizing recommendations to protect the safety of residents.
The committee will meet today at the Center Harbor Town Office, 36 Main St., at 10 a.m. Residents of Center Harbor and representatives from neighboring communities are invited. The deadline for submitting the survey about local hazards, planning priorities, and outreach has been extended, and is available by visiting centerharbornh.org/home/news/hazard-mitigation-plan-survey.
Significant areas of concern for Center Harbor include flooding, severe wind, and transportation of hazardous materials.
For more information, contact David Jeffers, regional planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission, at 603-279-5341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.