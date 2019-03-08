BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library will celebrate Read Across America Day on Saturday, March 2, with truffula trees in the children’s room and a Dr. Suess birthday party.
Middle schoolers make their own touch screen gloves on Wednesday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m.
The non-fiction book group will meet on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. to discuss "The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine" by Michael Lewis, a non-fiction book about the buildup of the United States housing bubble during the 2000s. It was turned into a popular 2015 film of the same title, and the library is showing that movie on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Snacks will be served.
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading "In the Woods" by Tana French on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. "In the Woods" is a 2007 mystery novel by Tana French about a pair of Irish detectives and their investigation of the murder of a 12-year-old girl. Copies are available at the Belmont Senior Center and the library.
On Wednesday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m., the Belmont Public Library staff will give hands-on demonstrations of some of the new D.I.Y. kits available for home use. The kits include wood-burning, embroidery, candy-making, and 10 other hobbies. All are welcome.
The Friends of the Belmont Public Library will meet on Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m. New members are welcome.
Preschool-age storytime, on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills.
There will be a LEGO Build on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week, and anytime at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org. The library celebrated 90 years in the same building in 2018, and 125 years as Belmont’s community library.
For more information, call 603-267-8331 or visit bpl@belmontnh.org.
