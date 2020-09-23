MOULTONBOROUGH — For the first time, the annual Car Show at Castle in the Clouds will be held amidst the foliage of the Ossipee Mountains Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It features automobiles from across generations; the oldest vehicle expected to attend is a 1929 Ford panel van. Past shows have included 250 vehicles.
This year, face coverings are required to be worn by spectators and show participants, and social distancing is encouraged. Attendees may vote for their favorite exhibitions, and prizes will be awarded for pre-war vehicles from 1920s and '30s, this year’s featured category, and non-pre-war vehicles. Lunch will be available for purchase from Cafe in the Clouds, serving wraps, flatbreads, and Gifford’s ice cream, and local food trucks including Hart’s Turkey Farm.
The event will take place in the field by Shannon Pond, with free spectator parking and a $5 cash admission fee. Vehicle registration for the show is $25, and includes one driver and one passenger admission to the show, and coupons for one free and one discounted admission to a Castle tour. Registration is available by visiting castleintheclouds.org, calling 603-476-5900, and onsite. Registered automobiles may enter the grounds 8:30-9:30 a.m. through the front gate, and at 8 a.m. through the 586 Ossipee Park Road entrance. The first 100 people to register a vehicle will receive a commemorative dash plaque and a goody bag.
Spectators receive a $5 discount on regular Castle tour admission by showing their car show sticker, and show admission is included in the price of regular Castle admission. Spectators should enter via the 586 Ossipee Park Road entrance. Castle tours will be offered throughout the day according to COVID-19 guidelines. This year’s Castle Car Show is sponsored by TMS Architects.
For more information, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
