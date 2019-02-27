PLYMOUTH — Spalidays, an annual event at Cascade Spa in Meredith, allowed the business to donate $1,000 to the Circle Program.
Martha Zyla, the spa director, chose the local nonprofit to benefit from the event. The Circle Program provides mentoring for at-risk girls.
Staff members at the Circle Program showcased their work at the Spalidays event, sharing their organization’s story.
Mark Wuttke, the president and chief operations office of Babor Cosmetics, a vendor for the spa, expressed his support for mentoring, which is the heart and soul of the Circle Program. The potential of working together in the future has created a new opportunity for the Circle Program.
Zyla presented the check for $1,000 to immediately benefit the Circle girls, but the partnership won’t end there. Beth Musto, Circle’s development and marketing coordinator, met with Zyla to brainstorm ways the relationship can become even more meaningful.
They said that interest in strengthening friendships and relationships is important to everyone involved.
