GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Outing Club sledding hill on Cherry Valley Road. Competitors will build sleds ahead of time, and will have their sled judged before racing the day of the event. The race is open to all ages. Pre-register by Tuesday, Feb. 25. Derby guidelines and registration forms are available in town hall or by visiting www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information and design guidelines, call the parks and rec office at 603-527-4722.
