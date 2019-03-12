GILFORD — Results are in from the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department Annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby, held Feb. 27.
Most Creative Design Ages 10 and Under:
- Pica Rider – Sean Williams and Abby Signoretti
- Fish the Tank – Alyssa Northcutt
- (tie) Awesome Train – Alex Henderson and Reese LaFavre & Sparkly the Unicorn – Cali Henderson and Clove LaFavre
Most Creative Design Ages 10 and Over:
- Taco Llama – Rogan Bryant
- Savage Unicorn – Evan Northcutt
- Cyclone – Lauren Nazer
Best Use of Cardboard Ages 10 and Under:
- Pica Rider – Sean Williams and Abby Signoretti
- Cool Chicks – Evelyn Tyler and Vivian Tyler
- No Name – Felix Maxwell
Best Use of Cardboard Ages 10 and Over:
- Taco Llama – Rogan Bryant
- Savage Unicorn – Evan Northcutt
- The Beach – Renee Henderson and Paige LaFavre
Most Spectacular Wipeout:
- No Name – Felix Maxwell
- Fish the Tank – Alyssa Northcutt
- Cyclone – Lauren Nazer
Biggest Dud:
- The Beach – Renee Henderson and Paige LaFavre
- Savage Unicorn – Evan Northcutt
- Sparkly Unicorn – Cali Henderson and Clove LaFavre
Fastest Sled:
- Taco Llama – Rogan Bryant
- Cyclone – Lauren Nazer
- Pica Rider – Sean Williams and Abby Signoretti
