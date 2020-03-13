CANTERBURY — Officials at Canterbury Shaker Village have decided to cancel all of programs planned to take place in conjunction with the Canterbury Maple Festival on March 21-22 in order to support the containment of COVID-19.
The decision means the Village will not be offering its pancake breakfast, and all facilities will be closed for the duration of the festival. North Family Farm will no longer be demonstrating at the Village.
While there are no confirmed local cases, officials “are committed to acting responsibly and minimizing gatherings in order to keep our community safe and healthy,” the Village stated in a press release.
For more information, see the Maple Festival Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/3326111220764473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.