CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village gives guests myriad reasons to be grateful by hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov. 26, Sat., Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28. All are welcome to take a tour of the Village, do some holiday shopping, or relish a hot cocoa or apple cider while basking in the afterglow of Thanksgiving.
Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Village Store will offer complimentary holiday gift wrapping for any present purchased — a Shaker box, book, candle, local honey, maple syrup, handmade children’s toy, or much much more.
The Thanksgiving weekend is also the perfect time to experience a “Shaker Stories” tour, offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.shakers.org.
For more information, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road, just south of Laconia and north of Concord. For more information, visit www.shakers.org.
