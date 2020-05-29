Emma Schumacher of Laconia was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Fairfield University in Connecticut.
•••
Saint Anselm College student Jessica Long of Moultonborough, a politics major in the class of 2022, was accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society for the 2019-2020 academic year.
•••
The following students have been selected for inclusion on the dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.: Kaylee Converse of Meredith, class of 2020, majoring in history; Brianna Duggan of Alton, class of 2023; Kaleigh MacDonald of Moultonborough, class of 2021, majoring in biology and psychology; Sarah Seeley of Center Harbor, class of 2022; and Morgan White of Meredith, class of 2023.
•••
Olivia M. Galvin of Franklin and Eleanor A. Eaton of Center Harbor were named to the dean's list for fall 2019 at Clark University in Massachusetts.
Kayla Zarella of Gilford, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
•••
University of South Carolina Beaufort has named Brigette Doherty of Laconia, to the fall 2019 Chancellor’s list.
•••
The following students were elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Colby College in Waterville, Maine: Meghan Hurley of Moultonborough, who is majoring in environmental policy, She is a graduate of Moultonborough Academy. Hurley is the daughter of Brian and Paula Hurley of Moultonborough; Hannah Karp, of Moultonborough, who is majoring in chemistry-biochemistry, is a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School. Karp is the daughter of Gary Karp of Moultonborough.
•••
Northeastern University in Boston has announced that the following students were recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the Spring semester, which ended in April 2020.
Fletcher Robbins, majoring in biochemistry, Joseph Hocking, majoring in economics/business administration, and Joseph Pollak, majoring in mathematics/business administration, all of Meredith. Peter Saliba of Tilton, majoring in computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.