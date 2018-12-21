Shocked at how high your heating bill is? Wondering why it’s still so cold in your room but the heat has been on for hours?
You could start by checking your windows.
Windows are often forgotten when it comes to energy efficiency. Hidden in plain sight, they are responsible for losing 10 percent of house heat. Cracks and leaks in windows provide an escape route for indoor heat, leading to a waste of energy and money.
Consider buying a new window pane fixture or choose the less-expensive alternative and bundle up your windows instead.
Here are some tips to reduce window energy waste:
• Do it yourself and use weather-stripping/caulk on windows around your house to keep heat in.
• Purchase some inexpensive plastic shrink film to keep away cold air.
• Make use of drapes, blinds and shutters to keep the cold out. Insulated or thicker drapes can cut up to half of the heat lost.
• Remove air conditioning units or seal them with fiberglass insulation and plastic film.
• Close up leaky wooden windows by applying a glazing compound to where the glass and frame meet.
Energy lost through windows, doors, etc., shouldn’t be regarded as a small problem. It’s also a good idea get a full picture of heat loss in your home. Poor air sealing and insulation, which allows heat to escape through your walls, attic and roof, are also consequential culprits.
Air sealing a home and adding insulation are really some of the best things you can do to make your house more comfortable.
To fully grasp the cause of heat loss in your home, consider getting a full house energy audit from NHSaves. For more information about NHSaves and its services, go to https://nhsaves.com.
