LAKEPORT — Wayne Hackett of the UBC will be presenting an overview of the recently-completed condition assessment of the historic United Baptist Church of Lakeport at the 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 meeting of the Heritage Commission of Laconia. Heritage Commission meetings are held in the City Hall Council Chambers on Beacon St. East. The church building, completed in 1892, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the NH Preservation Alliance’s 2021 Seven to Save.
If you have a strong interest in the growing movement to preserve more of Laconia’s past through the preservation of our historic structures, plan on attending this event.
