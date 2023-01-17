Kristen Sawascz of Bristol, Este' Cuddihy of Plymouth, Kieran Sequoia of Holderness, Amy Weston of Meredith as "Miss Adelaide," Irene Schultz, formerly of Meredith, and Olivia Etchings of Plymouth, rehearse as the Hot Box Girls in Educational Theatre Collaborative's production of "Guys & Dolls," Jan. 18-22. at the Flying Monkey. For tickets visit flyingmonkeynh.com or call the box office from noon to 5 p.m., at 603-536-2551. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — “Guys and Dolls,” a classic Broadway musical, is coming to the Flying Monkey Performance Center for a six-show run Jan. 18-22.
Trish Lindberg, producing artistic director of the Educational Theater Collaborative, programmed the show for the group’s 27th season because of its matchless collection of characters.
“I love love love the characters,” she said. “They’re so full of life, so authentic. This show has such a big heart.”
The Educational Theater Collaborative, based at Plymouth State University, has earned a reputation for top-level musical productions that bring together professional-level talent and community thespians of all ages. This professionally costumed show includes 30 main cast members, 16 others in young adult, teen and child ensembles, and a live, professional pit band under the direction of Music Director Harmony Markey.
Evening performances are at 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 18-22. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.