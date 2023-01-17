Hot Box Girls in 'Guys & Dolls' at the Flying Monkey

Kristen Sawascz of Bristol, Este' Cuddihy of Plymouth, Kieran Sequoia of Holderness, Amy Weston of Meredith as "Miss Adelaide," Irene Schultz, formerly of Meredith, and Olivia Etchings of Plymouth, rehearse as the Hot Box Girls in Educational Theatre Collaborative's production of "Guys & Dolls," Jan. 18-22. at the Flying Monkey. For tickets visit flyingmonkeynh.com or call the box office from noon to 5 p.m., at 603-536-2551. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — “Guys and Dolls,” a classic Broadway musical, is coming to the Flying Monkey Performance Center for a six-show run Jan. 18-22.

Trish Lindberg, producing artistic director of the Educational Theater Collaborative, programmed the show for the group’s 27th season because of its matchless collection of characters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.