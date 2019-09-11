PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health will be hosting their annual benefit auction at Big Daddy Joe’s Country Kitchen and Saloon on Sunday, Sept. 22. The Boots N’ Bling Barbecue kicks off at 1 p.m. with cocktails, hat decorating contests, raffles, silent and live auctions and a barbecue lunch.
The auction is Pemi-Baker’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds raised will go directly to clients and fund the community support programs the agency offers.
Tickets are available by visiting www.pbhha.org, or 101 Boulder Point off Tenney Mountain Highway. Many auction items are currently available for bidding online.
Pemi-Baker Community Health is grateful to sponsors Dumont Construction Inc., Rockywold-Deephaven Camps, Mainstay Technologies, Gowen Realty, Waterville Valley Resort, Noyes Insurance, Home Care Specialists, and NEEBCO.
