GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Bolduc Park to offer golf lessons this spring. Youth and adult lessons are available at Bolduc Park in two, three-class sessions during the evenings this May and June. The session dates for youth lessons for ages seven and up are; May 3, 10 & 17, and June 7, 14 & 21. The session dates for adults are, May 5, 12 & 19, and June 9, 16 & 23. Classes run from 5:30-7 p.m. each evening.
All programs have limited availability and registrations will be accepted on a first come first served basis. For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
