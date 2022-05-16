GILFORD — Gilford Rotary is teaming with Greens and Beans to present “Blooms, Brews & BBQ” Saturday, May 21, noon till 3 p.m. at Intervale Road.
There will be fun activities for the entire family including music, green house tours, corn hole toss, fire truck tour, farm animal petting zoo, and games for the kids.
Adult admission includes 10 tasting tickets to sample over 20 beer and wines. Blooms for sale all over. A tasty barbecue which consists of ½ chicken, marine beans, coleslaw and cookies. The event benefits Camp Resilience.
Advance tickets are recommended.
For tickets visit: www.strideevents.com/.../blooms.../2022/tickets.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, Potter Hill Road.
